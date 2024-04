YEREVAN, April 27. /TASS/. The death toll in the bus accident in southern Armenia has risen to five, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

"According to the latest data, five people were killed and nine were injured," it said in a statement.

The ministry said earlier on Saturday that a bus carrying Iranian nationals swerved off the road and rolled into a ravine near the village of Verin Khotanan in the Syunik Region, killing three people and injuring six.