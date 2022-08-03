China to finalize process of reunification with Taiwan, says top diplomat

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The Chinese government will definitely finalize the process of national reunification with Taiwan, the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement.

"Taiwan is a part of China. The implementation of national reunification is a general trend and historic imminence," according to the statement over an unannounced visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan published on Wednesday. "Taiwan’s problem arose when the country was weak and was in chaos, it will definitely finalize as the nation revives," the top diplomat noted.

"We will leave no space for external interference and to forces supporting Taiwan’s independence," he said, adding that the attempts to contain Beijing using Taiwan issue are doomed to failure.

The US has turned into "the main destroyer" of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement. "This once again proves that some American politicians are destroyers of the Sino-US relations, whereas the US has turned into the main destroyer of peace between the two shores of the Taiwan Strait and regional stability," he said.