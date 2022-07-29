Nicaragua decides to bar new US Ambassador Rodrigues from entering country

HAVANA, July 29. /TASS/. The authorities of Nicaragua has decided to bar newly-appointed US Ambassador Hugo Rodriguez from entering the country due to his previously made unfriendly statements in regard to Managua, the Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua said in a statement.

"The government of Nicaragua, in use of its powers and in exercise of its national sovereignty, immediately withdraws the approval granted to the candidate Hugo Rodriguez," the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Hugo Rodrigues was nominated on May 6, 2022 by US President Joe Biden to serve as the next American ambassador in Nicaragua, replacing in this post Kevin Sullivan.

Rodrigues made statements earlier that in the capacity of the US ambassador to Nicaragua he would support the use of all economic and political tools to change the political direction of Nicaragua.