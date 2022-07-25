Tense situation around Zaporozhye NPP causes serious concern — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The tense situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is being whipped up by the Ukrainian authorities, causes serious concern, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Of serious concern is the tense situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, which is being whipped up by the Ukrainian authorities, including by means of disseminating disinformation about allegedly adverse influence of Russian representatives on the plant’s security," she said in a press statement.

The EU continues to invest in further fighting in Ukraine, but any attempts to achieve "victory on the battlefield" are a straight road to the abyss for both Kiev and Brussels, Zakharova said.

The EU's decision to allocate an additional 500 million euros for arms supplies to Kiev shows Brussels' "total unwillingness" to facilitate a political settlement, the diplomat said.

"By supplying Ukrainians with arms and military hardware, the EU continues to invest in further hostilities. At the same time, it hypocritically claims publicly that it allegedly extended an "olive branch of peace" to Russia. Any attempt to achieve 'victory on the battlefield' is a direct road to the abyss both for Kiev and Brussels," the diplomat stressed.

Kiev’s EU sponsors should bear responsibility for war crimes of the Ukrainian military along with them, Zakharova went on to say. "As many as 2.5 billion euro have been spend to arm Ukraine in a span of slightly more than one year from the European Peace Facility, which, bearing in mind its use for supplies of weapons, should better be called a ‘warfare facility.’ This sum accounts for nearly half of its budget meant until 2027. So, sponsors from the European Union bear the same responsibility as the Kiev regime for the war crimes committed by Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions, for the killing of civilians, women, children, the elderly, for destroying civil infrastructure, including bridges," she said in the press statement.

Europol acknowledges now that weapons supplied to Kiev are now surfacing in Europe, added to the arsenals of local criminals, the diplomat stressed.

"Now the European Union, in particular its law enforcement agency Europol, have to openly acknowledge what we have been so insistently warning them about all this time - the weapons supplied to Ukrainians have started to surface in European states <...>. Instead of making the decision to end arms supplies to Ukraine, Brussels prefers to engage in a lose-lose battle against the consequences," she said.