Combat emplacements organized by Ukrainian troops in dwelling houses in Chasovoy Yar

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops and nationalist units have organized combat emplacements in dwelling houses in Chasovoy Yar in Donbass after Russian forces destroyed a hangar with US howitzers and up to 30 militants, who were shelling Donetsk’s residential quarters, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The two five-storey houses that were hit by Russia’s air forces had been used for temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Chasovoy Yar. They actually were turned into military facilities. According to reports coming from there, only bodies of Ukrainian soldiers are being retrieved from under the debris. There were no civilians there," the source said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that a hangar holding US 155mm howitzers had been hit near Chasovoy Yar by Russian high-precision weapons. Up to 30 Ukrainian militants, who had been shelling residential quarters in Donetsk, were neutralized. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media and Telegram channels are spreading fakes alleging that Russian forces have destroyed a dwelling house in that settlement.