Over 10 foreign mercenaries detained by LPR forces near Lisichansk

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. More than ten foreign mercenaries have been detained by forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) near Lisichansk while trying to flee the encircled city, Vitaly Kisilev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, twelve people of various nationalities, from various countries have been detained near Lisichansk. I will soon tell their exact number and from which countries they are," he told TASS. "They also took part in battles in Rubezhnoye and Severodonetsk. And now in Lisichansk. Finally, they have been caught.".

LPR’s Ambassador to Russia Rodion MIroshnik told the Solovyov Live television channel earlier on Tuesday that several convoys of Ukrainian troops tried to flee Lisichansk on Tuesday night. Some of them were liquidated. According to Miroshnik, most of Ukrainian troops have already left Privolye, a Lisichansk suburb.