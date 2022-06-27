Iranian president to visit Ashgabat on June 29 to take part in Caspian summit — agency

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ashgabat on June 29 to take part in the summit of Caspian littoral states, ISNA agency reported on Monday.

The visit will be paid at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. While in Ashgabat, the Iranian president will have bilateral talks with the leaders of the Caspian littoral states.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the leaders of the five Caspian littoral states, namely Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, will reiterate the importance of the convention of the Caspian Sea’s legal status at their summit in Ashgabat on June 29.