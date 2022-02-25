US wants to maintain military contacts with Russia to avoid miscalculations - Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The United States wants to maintain military contacts with Russia to avoid miscalculations in the situation around Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a CBS interview.

When asked what the US administration was doing to lower the risk of "some accidental escalation with Russian forces," the US top diplomat replied: "you always want to make sure that you don’t have miscalculations, accidents, and so one of the things we’re looking to do is to be in communication with Russia on a military basis to make very clear what it risks if it miscalculates.".