Beijing against imposing unilateral sanctions on Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry says

BEIJING, February 23. /TASS/. China is against any unilateral restrictions and thinks that the introduction of sanctions is not the best way to settle differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Wednesday in response to a question about the possibility of Beijing imposing sanctions on Russia over the issue of Ukraine.

"You are asking whether China will also introduce sanctions against Russia? Obviously, you are lacking the basic understanding of China’s government’s policy," she said. "The position of the Chinese government is that we think that the introduction of sanctions has never been the best way to resolve a problem. China has been consistently against any illegitimate unilateral sanctions," the diplomat noted.

On Tuesday, Western countries announced their sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). The measures on the part of the US, the UK and the EU involve both Russian financial structures and companies as well as private individuals.