Biden to sign decree on sanctions, investment bans, trade with DPR, LPR

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will soon sign a decree establishing a ban for Americans on investment, financing and trade with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as allowing to introduce sanctions against individuals operating on their soil, according to a written statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," the spokeswoman asserted, speaking of the decision to recognize the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR.

"President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," the statement noted.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders.