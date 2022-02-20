Talks begin between Putin and Macron

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron started on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Paris time (13:00 Moscow time), AFP reported with reference to the Elysee Palace.

The Elysee Palace noted that today's conversation between the two leaders represents the last possible and necessary effort to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine.

Putin and Macron last spoke over the phone on February 12. On February 7, the presidents held face-to-face talks in the Kremlin. Earlier, the leaders of Russia and France also spoke on the phone three times. After his visit to Moscow, the French president visited Kiev.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.