Tensions in Europe provoked by actions of Kiev, Washington — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The tense situation in Europe is being provoked not by Russia’s military exercises, but by the concentration of Ukrainian forces near the contact line in Donbass, and by Washington’s statements that a war is about to begin soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

"The Kremlin believes that the tensions in Europe are being provoked not only and not mainly by Russian forces deployed on the Russian territory. It is being provoked by the huge concentration of Ukrainian forces near the contact line and by all indications that a military operation in Donbass cannot be ruled out," he stated.

Furthermore, Peskov continued, the tensions are being provoked by US statements that "a war is about to being any moment now."

This was his comment on remarks made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said ahead of his visit to Moscow that the German Government is expecting a "signal of de-escalation" around Ukraine from Russia. When asked what could be considered such sign, the spokesman proposed to wait until the talks between Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin are over.

"Probably, Olaf Scholz himself will explain at a press conference what he considers a signal," Peskov noted.

The spokesman added that the tensions are being "provoked in a complex" right now. "And it is probably not entirely correct to just say that Russia must do something," he believes.