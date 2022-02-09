Diplomacy only way to resolve crisis around Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary says

LONDON, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow must pursue the path of diplomacy, which is the only way to resolve the crisis situation around Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted upon arrival in Moscow.

"In Moscow to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov and make clear that Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences," Truss tweeted. "Any incursion would be a huge mistake. Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path."

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the sides will discuss European security and legally binding long-term guarantees of security during the February 10 talks. According to the UK embassy in Moscow, Truss also intends to discuss the issue of Ukraine.

The US Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit the Moscow State University, where she will attend "physics, and math classes, which facilitate the formation of a new generation of leaders in science," which serves "common interests of Russia and the UK."

On February 11, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Moscow.