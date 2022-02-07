Kazakh president instructs to speed up ruling party's modernization

NUR-SULTAN, February 7. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued instructions to speed up the modernization of the ruling Nur Otan (the Fatherland's Ray of Light) party, the press service of the head of state reported after the president met with the executive secretary of the party, Askhat Oralov.

"During the meeting, the party chairman [Tokayev] gave instructions to speed up the modernization of the work of Nur Otan. As the president emphasized, for the party to meet today's challenges, a systematic restructuring has to take place; it has to be agile to fully meet the demands of the citizens of our country," the report says.

Oralov was quoted by the press service as saying that Nur Otan's central administration together with its faction in the Majilis (lower house of parliament) is analyzing the implementation of roadmaps to see if it meets the party's election program.

On January 28, at the Nur Otan congress, the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to elect Tokayev as Chairman of the Nur Otan party. The delegates unanimously supported the current head of state. In addition, the congress approved the new composition of the political council of the party, which, in particular, did not include a member of the Majilis and the eldest daughter of the first president Dariga Nazarbayeva, First Deputy Chairman of the Party, Bauyrzhan Baibek, and the former head of the republic's government, Askar Mamin.