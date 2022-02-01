Kazakhstan plans to open permanent mission at CSTO in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN, February 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities plan to open a permanent mission of the republic at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow, according to a draft of a decree by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev published on the database of normative legal acts on Tuesday.

"I hereby decree to open a permanent mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the CSTO in the city of Moscow (the Russian Federation)," the draft reads that will be subject to public discussion until February 15.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.