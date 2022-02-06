Situation at border with Russia under control - Ukrainian presidential office

KIEV, February 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities fully control the situation at the border with Russia, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the presidential office chief, said on Sunday.

"Ukraine and all of our partners are getting prepared for any possible scenarios. The situation is fully controlled. Either way, we are not scaling down our diplomatic efforts to ensure full-fledged and lasting de-escalation," he told Ukrinform, adding that Russian troops are still staying at the border with Ukraine.

However, he called on the mass media to demonstrate a more balanced approach to highlighting the situation at the border and refrain from alarmist commentaries.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.