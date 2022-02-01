CIS monitoring mission to Belarus’ constitutional referendum to include 100-120 observers

MINSK, February 1. /TASS/. A monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the constitutional referendum in Belarus will include 100-120 people and will be led by the deputy chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Ilham Nematov, Leonid Anfimov, first deputy chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, said on Tuesday.

"Some 100-120 observers are expected to take part in the CIS mission. It will be led by the chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Ilham Nematov," he said, adding that most of the observers will arrive in Belarus two or three days ahead of the referendum.

"All the observers will obey Belarus’ laws and be committed to the principles of political neutrality," he pledged. "We expect that the final statement on the results of referendum monitoring will be made public on February 28."

In compliance with the Belarusian presidential decree, the constitutional referendum will be held on February 27. Early voting will be possible from February 22 through 26.