Estonia hands note of protest to Russian diplomat over air space violation

TALLIN, January 31. /TASS/. Estonia’s foreign ministry on Monday said it summoned the Russian temporary charge d'affaires and handed him a note of protest over an alleged air space violation by a Russian plane.

"The Foreign Ministry of Estonia today, January 31, summoned the Russian temporary charge d'affaires to express protest and hand a note over a violation of Estonia’s air space on Saturday, January 29," the agency said in a statement. "Estonia regards this as a very deplorable and serious incident, especially given that these violations have taken place repeatedly."

The ministry didn’t elaborate on the details of the incident. Russia hasn’t yet commented on the situation.