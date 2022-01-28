Degree of tension, hysterics provoked by Kiev’s propaganda at its peak, LPR says

LUGANSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian propaganda went overboard fueling the subject of the alleged Russian threat that was initially designated to impress their Western partners — the degree of hysterics is at its peak, Yan Leshchenko, head of the directorate of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia told TASS.

"The degree of information tensions and the overall hysterics provoked by Ukraine’s propaganda has reached its peak and has transformed from the usual accusations and calls on Western partners into a panicked attitude but for its own population already. To put it simply, they tried too hard and rather scared themselves than the audience that this entire information provocation was targeting," he said.

The official suggested that this explains the fact that lately, the Ukrainian leadership itself began to refute the claims of the alleged possible Russian invasion.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Russia has set forth an initiative of concluding legally binding agreements on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO due to the continued "military colonization" of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The sides have conducted several rounds of talks including a personal meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where the Russian top diplomat yet again emphasized that Russia had no intentions of attacking Ukraine.

However, lately, Ukrainian authorities, including the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky and its National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov, have been assuring that there was no cause for panic and urged residents and media to remain calm and ignore "fake news." In his turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that Ukrainian partners were destabilizing the country by making statements about Russia’s alleged possible invasion.