BISHKEK, January 27. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz authorities have started to evacuate the residents of the villages located near the Tajik border where the clashes occurred, the Emergencies Ministry stated on Thursday.

"The emergencies ministry, together with some local residents, are evacuating people to safe places," the statement reads.

During the operation, several minibuses, trucks and vans are being used. The number of people to be evacuated has not been specified yet.