Russia fears that US threats against Moscow may trigger new war inside Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The United States’ threats against Russia may instill false hope in some Ukrainian officials and tempt them into reigniting a civil war in the country, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"All these statements may bring about a destabilization, because some hotheads in the Ukrainian leadership may develop the delusion that they can try to restart the civil war in their country or try to handle the problem of the Southeast using force," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We feel certain fears on this score," he said when asked by TASS for a comment on US President Joseph Biden’s claims that Russia’s alleged intrusion into Ukraine would result in disaster for Moscow.

"We believe that they [US statements] by no means promote an easing of tensions, which have emerged in Europe," Peskov said.

He drew attention to the fact that "statements containing threats against Russia and warnings that Russia would have to pay dearly for some hypothetical actions are a daily occurrence."

"They can be heard every day at the medium level of experts and at the highest level, the level of the head of state, too," Peskov said, adding that "this has been happening with remarkable persistence for the past month at least." He recalled that Moscow has made regular comments on these allegations. In his opinion, "no more comments should follow, because these statements are just repetitions of previous ones."