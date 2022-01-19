France needs to leave NATO, presidential candidate says

PARIS, January 19. /TASS/. France needs to leave NATO in order to restore its independence in military affairs, French lawmaker and leader of the La France Insoumise (or Unsubmissive France) political party Jean-Luc Melenchon, who intends to run in the April presidential election, said in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper.

"We need to leave NATO," he pointed out. "I would first and foremost like to restore our military sovereignty. France, who has nuclear deterrent forces, should be independent and should not depend on the US in terms of arms production," Melenchon added.

According to him, "an anti-Russian policy is not in line with France’s interests, such a course is dangerous and absurd." "Why do we have to protect Ukraine’s borders?" he said. "I want France to be free of unions and to support alternative ways of globalization," the politician added.

He also called for easing global tensions. According to Melenchon, "discussions with Russia should be comprehensive."

France will hold its presidential election on April 10 and 24.