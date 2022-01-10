Putin, Rahmon discuss Kazakhstan developments, situation at Tajik-Afghan border

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon discussed the latest developments in Kazakhstan and the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Monday.

Both leaders held their talk following an extraordinary online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the press office said.

"During their telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed some issues related to the situation in Kazakhstan," the statement says.

During their talk, both leaders highlighted "the CSTO’s timely and effective assistance provided at the request of the Kazakh leadership," the Kremlin press office said.

As the Kremlin press office specified, both leaders also touched upon Afghan issues, in particular, the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border. They agreed to continue contacts at various levels.