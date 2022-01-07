Almaty’s airport to stay closed until January 9 - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Almaty’s airport will stay closed until January 9, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing the airport’s press service.

According to the television channel, the airport in Almaty will be closed until January 9. The Kazakh ministry of industry and infrastructure development said that more than 20 international flights from Almaty and Aktobe have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the airport in the capital city Nur-Sultan is operating routinely, with domestic flights being resumed, the TV channel said.

Khabar-24 said earlier on Friday that airports in Kazakhstan would resume domestic flights to Atyrau, Turkestan, and Shymkent, and international flights to Moscow and Dubai from 15:00 local time.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the national Security Council on Wednesday that terrorist groups had seized the Almaty airport and five planes, including foreign ones. Later, the airport was freed in a special operation.

Following the unrest in Kazakhstan, airports in Aktobe and Aktau were also closed.