Kazakh government introduces temporary state control of fuel prices, utility rates

NUR-SULTAN, January 6. /TASS/. The Kazakh government introduced price limits for liquefied gas and gasoline as well as a moratorium on raising utility rates for six months on Thursday against the background of protest rallies which began after fuel prices soared.

"Price limits for the retail trade of liquefied petroleum gas for the fueling of automotive vehicles at gas stations on Kazakhstan’s territory have been established for 180 days," the statement published on Thursday on the website of the cabinet of ministers said. "A temporary 180-day state price regulation has been introduced for the trade of gasoline and diesel fuel," the statement noted.

Additionally, the government has introduced a 180-day moratorium on increasing utility rates (heating, gas, power, and water supply) as well as prohibited the export of cattle for six months in order to stabilize the prices of meat and vegetables.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the state of emergency was declared in the country. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their duties in Kazakhstan.