NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12

TASS, December 26. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) on January 12, Anadolu Agency stated on Sunday, citing a source in the alliance.

The source noted that NATO was in talks with Russia on this issue. Earlier, the NATO press service said that on January 12-13, Brussels would host a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of the Chiefs of Defense of the member states.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg stated that NATO offered Moscow to hold a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in early 2022 to address the developments in Ukraine. Meanwhile, he emphasized that NATO would never compromise on Ukraine’s right to choose its own path and apply for joining the alliance as well as on the right of NATO states to defend their allies.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Friday that Moscow received an offer from Brussels relating to the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. The diplomat also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness for a direct dialogue on the security safeguard proposals, which prevent NATO from eastward advancement and deploying weapons near Russian borders.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. They were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during his annual press conference that Moscow viewed the US’ positive reaction to the proposals on security guarantees. The Russian leader mentioned that Washington was ready to start talks in early 2022 in Geneva. Furthermore, the NATO Secretary General has earlier confirmed that the alliance is going to carefully review Moscow’s proposals.