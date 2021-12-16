Eastern Partnership summit declaration avoids mentioning Russia

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The joint declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit does not contain any references to sanctions against Russia or any kind of Russia’s aggression.

"The European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders, independence, and sovereignty of all Eastern partners," the document says.

The next summit of the Eastern Partnership program will be held in 2023, the venue is yet to be determined.

"We look forward to the next Eastern Partnership Summit in 2023, which will be the first milestone for the evaluation and review of the implementation of the new generation of priorities and targets," according to the declaration.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the European Union and six Eastern European partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Belarus suspended its participation in June 2021 following EU sanctions and the freezing of European cooperation programs. The Eastern Partnership summit was held in Brussels on December 15, 2021.