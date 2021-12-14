West impeding efforts to find solutions to Yemeni conflict — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 14. /TASS/. The West is impeding efforts to find solutions to the Yemeni conflict because it is pursuing its own selfish interests, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"Time after time, our Western colleagues demonstrate that they are ready to easily compromise the United Nations Security Council’s unity on the Yemeni problem and, being guided solely by their own selfish interests, push for the use of the language of sanctions and reject any possibilities to find solutions," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

According to the Russian diplomat, the sanctions of the UN Security Council are supposed "to serve the interests of promoting the political process in Yemen rather than be geared to build up pressure on these or those parties to the conflict."

"Of most serious concern is the difficult humanitarian situation in Yemen," he noted, adding that the situation is moving toward a large-scale humanitarian disaster.