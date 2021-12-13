Three civilians killed during US landing in Syrian Deir Ez-Zor — agency

BEIRUT, December 13. / TASS /. US Air Force helicopters have landed on the east bank of the Euphrates River in the province of Deir Ez-Zor, opening intense fire on residential buildings and outbuildings, the SANA news agency said on Monday, noting that at least three civilians had been killed while there are reports of others being injured.

Along with the US military, the fighters from Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces engaged in the anti-terrorist operation. They stormed several houses, where the terrorists were hiding, taking prisoners with them.

On December 7, a similar operation took place in Ash-Shukheil, where, according to the agency, American troops captured a group of civilians and took them away in an unknown direction. The US anti-terrorist coalition has not provided any explanation.

Kurdish formations, supported by the Western coalition, currently control most of the Syrian provinces of Haseke and Raqqa as well as the northeastern regions of Deir Ez-Zor. Since 2015, the American leadership has deployed some nine military bases in the region. Damascus considers the US military presence as an illegal occupation.