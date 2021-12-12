Poland and Germany trying to elaborate responses to possible risks of Nord Stream 2 - PM

WARSAW, December 12. /TASS/. Poland jointly with its German partners is trying to elaborate responses to possible risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 project. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday after talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to Morawiecki, Nord Stream 2 may be used as an instrument of pressure and blackmail and all the risks associated with its commissioning have not yet been identified. Ukraine, Poland and several more Eastern European nations could come under blackmail from Russia. "It would mean destabilization at the EU and NATO’s eastern flank," he said.

"We are trying to elaborate with German partners solutions that would respond to these risks," he said, adding that the best option would be not to commission this pipeline at all.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is an entirely commercial project that is being implemented jointly with European partners. Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed resentment over attempts of a number of countries to link the future of the project to politically-motivated circumstances. Moscow has also repeatedly stressed that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.