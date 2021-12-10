All sides set to maximize effort for restoring Iranian deal in original form — ministry

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. All participants of talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program have confirmed their determination to pay maximum effort for restoring the deal in its original form, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All sides reaffirmed their intention to pay maximum effort with the goal of finally defining practical steps, needed to re-launch the extensive implementation of JCPOA in its initial form, without additions or deletions," the ministry said.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the sides decided to continue intense contacts, including at the level of experts, within the framework of working groups on sanctions and nuclear issues.

The seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of US sanctions resumed on December 9 after being paused on December 3, when European participants returned to their countries for additional consultations.

The US delegation is not involved in direct talks with Iran and the Joint Commission’s meetings but it is usually present in Vienna for separate consultations with other parties to the deal.