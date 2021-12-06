Russia and India to consider resumption of direct flights to pre-pandemic level

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to consider the issue of resuming direct flights between the two countries to the pre-pandemic level, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website following the visit of Russian President to India on Monday.

"Both sides agreed to consider resumption of direct passenger and cargo flights to their pre-pandemic capacity," the statement said.

"The sides expressed appreciation for the efforts of relevant agencies involved in evacuation efforts as well as transport of life saving equipment and medicines. They noted that the air-bubble arrangement has served the interim travel needs of citizens of both countries," according to the statement.

Russia resumed regular air service with India suspended amid the pandemic, this January.