Moscow hears West’s aggressive rhetoric — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia hears aggressive rhetoric against itself from the United States and European countries and sees numerous fake stories about its alleged plans of aggression against Ukraine but never hears the West warning Kiev against using force in the Donbass conflict settlement, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the rhetoric from the American side and from European capitals in respect to us is quite aggressive. We see numerous fake news about Russia’s alleged plans of aggression against Ukraine," he said in an interview with RT.

However, in his words, Moscow hears "not a single word of warning to Kiev so that it doesn’t even think to begin settling the situation in the southeast by force."

"Along with the difficult situation in Russian-US relations in general, it will be quite a serious topic for tomorrow’s discussion by the two presidents," Peskov added.