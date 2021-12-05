Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea

WARSAW, December 5. /TASS/. Poland’s Maritime Office in Gdynia has confirmed that a Russian dry cargo vessel was detained in the Baltic Sea’s Gdansk Bay.

"Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage. An inspector of the state port inspection of the Maritime Office in Gdynia and officers of the border service inspected the vessel. A note on the ship’s detention was drawn. The police were informed about the incident," it said on Sunday.

According to the Maritime Office, the incident occurred in the night from December 3 to 4. A vessel flying the Russian flag, which was moving from Klaipeda to Gdansk, left the designated waterway and did not respond to calls, it said, adding that no response followed calls from the port’s captain.

The office said it notified the maritime administration about the incident and sent a maritime rescue unit. After some time, contact with the vessel was established and it was directed to the Gdansk Northern port’s birthing.

Coastal guards inspected the ship to find out that three crew members, including its captain, were drunk.

The specialized portalmorski.pl portal reported earlier in the day that Polish border guards detained Russia’s freighter Ruslana in the Gdansk Bay in the Baltic Sea on Saturday. According to its information, the vessel belonging to a St. Petersburg transportation company was "traveling at a speed of 11 knots directly in the direction of a beach on Sobieszewo Island <...> outside of the allocated waterway.".