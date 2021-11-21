NATO needs to halt provocations and stop pumping arms into Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. NATO needs to stop pumping arms into Ukraine and halt provocations near Russia’s borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Speaking about the steps to settle the current tense situation, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "there was a way out." "NATO needs to stop provocations near our borders and halt advancing its political and military infrastructure towards our borders <…>," Peskov noted.

The spokesman also mentioned that "NATO definitely needs to stop pumping modern arms into Ukraine, thereby inspiring it to insane actions.".