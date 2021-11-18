Belarusian forensics establish use of pesticides against refugees by Poland

MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. A preliminary forensic medical examination has established the use of pesticides by Polish security forces against refugees, Belarusian Prosecutor-General Andrei Shved reported on Thursday.

"The preliminary results of the forensic medical examination obtained the day before indicates the use by Polish officials of potent, poisonous chemicals of toxic and irritating action, including deltamethrin - a pesticide - and others," the agency’s press service said, citing the prosecutor-general.

According to Shved, almost 30 people were left injured due to the effects of the substances. "I would like to emphasize that among the injured as a result of illegal and unjustified acts of aggression, torture and cruelty by Polish officials, there are minors, <...> women, including pregnant ones," he noted.

The prosecutor-general also said that the injuries were inflicted on media representatives of Belarus, Russia, Qatar, as well as Belarus officers of the border service. "Each instance of Polish officials committing criminal acts, including on the territory of Belarus, is recorded objectively and impartially during the initiation of crimes against the human security committed by Polish security forces and other representatives of this country’s authorities. Extensive measures are being taken and implemented to identify each official who has committed specific criminal acts against defenseless people," he concluded.

On Tuesday, migrants seeking a corridor via Poland to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Police managed to drive migrants away from the fence blocking the road leading through the border crossing by using water cannons. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has labeled the actions of Polish law enforcement officers as a crime against humanity. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced an investigation into Poland's use of riot gear against refugees on the border, as well as plans to seek assistance from international organizations. The Belarusian State Border Committee, in turn, slammed the developments as a direct attempt at aggression against Belarus.