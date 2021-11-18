Belarus proposes EU creates humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 refugees

MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed to the EU that it establish a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Lukashenko’s spokeswoman Natalia Eismont said Thursday, commenting on Lukashenko’s conversation with Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The EU is establishing a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees currently at the camp. We vow to assist the remaining 5,000 in returning back home, wherever possible and if they so desire," Eismont said on a video published in the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel. "According to the agreements, Angela Merkel will hold negotiations with the EU, including on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to Germany."

According to the spokeswoman, Minsk "is fulfilling its promises, while the EU has not fulfilled a single obligation yet."

"Moreover, the EU has not even commenced the expert-level negotiations, as agreed by the President of Belarus and the Chancellor of Germany during their second conversation," she noted.

According to Eismont, there are currently about 7,000 refugees in Belarus, with about 2,000 located in a makeshift camp at the border.