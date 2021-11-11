Minsk ready for dialogue with EU on resolving any issues, including return of refugees

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Minsk is ready for dialogue with the EU on resolving any sensitive issues, including the return of migrants, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

"Hundreds of times we very specifically declared our readiness for a mutually respectful dialogue in order to resolve any issues, including sensitive ones. If necessary, we can reiterate this position again," he told a TASS correspondent.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union is considering the possibility of holding talks with the UN and Belarus on the repatriation of migrants that had flocked to the Polish-Belarusian border via Grodno’s airport.