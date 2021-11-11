Germany's top diplomat blames Lukashenko for migrant standoff

BERLIN, November 11. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reported on Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko bears responsibility for the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Lukashenko and his aids in Minsk are responsible for the plight of [migrants]. The problem is not in Poland, but in Lukashenko and Belarus," Maas expressed his opinion, speaking in the Bundestag.

According to him, Minsk allegedly "transport migrants to Belarus to send them to the EU borders. Hundreds of refugees sent by Belarusian law enforcement officers are stuck at the border," he added.