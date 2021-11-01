India to consider positively requests to restart charter flights with Russia - ambassador

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. India would consider positively the requests to resume charter flights with Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS prior to wrapping up his tenure in the Russian capital.

"Aeroflot and Air India are operating flights to Delhi. If there are special requests, I am sure they will be considered positively by the Indian authorities," he said, commenting on the possibility to launch charter flights.

In October, India began issuing tourist visas for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but only to foreign nationals arriving on charter flights. Russian tourists cannot visit India for now due to the absence of charter flights between the two countries.

Foreign nationals flying to India not on charter flights can do it from November 15.

