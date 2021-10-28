COVID-19 incidence in Russia to grow for at least another three weeks, expert cautions

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases and its death toll in Russia will increase for at least another three weeks, virologist Yevgeny Timakov told TASS on Thursday. According to him, the epidemiological situation won’t improve if people don’t treat vaccination and the observance of safety measures more responsibly.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, over the past 24 hours, Russia has documented 40,096 new infections and 1,159 fatalities which became the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

"There will be more infections, and even more fatalities. That’s what happens in a population that has no immunity and that has a virus with altered properties. Until there is a response on the part of residents, we will have what we have. So these are not the last figures we’ll see. For at least three weeks there will be an increase," he said.

The expert added that now the virus is transmitted easier and all age groups are susceptible to the disease. He also noted the irresponsible behavior of residents in this situation.

"Until we acquire immunity, we will have an increase in morbidity. There is no response from the population to the restrictions. Authorities declared a period of non-working days and people bought up tickets to health resorts and abroad. <...> Now they will also bring back the virus that mutated in those countries," the expert said. According to him, travel may stimulate a surge in the incidence rate.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the period from October 30 through November 7 non-working days. A number of regions decided to begin them sooner.