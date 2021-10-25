Two Polish soldiers hurt by migrants trying to cross into Poland from Belarus

WARSAW, October 25. /TASS/. Two Polish soldiers were rushed to the hospital after receiving injuries while repelling an attack by illegal migrants who tried to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus, Poland’s border guard service said on Monday.

According to the service’s tweet, two attempts at a forced border crossing were reported over the weekend. Groups of about 60 and 70 aggressively-behaving people tossed sticks and stones at Polish border guards and soldiers. Two troops were taken to a local hospital with face injuries.

"Both attempts to cross into Poland by force were thwarted," it added.

The incident took place near Usnarz Gorny, where a group of migrants had been staying for three months. According to Polish border guards, now there is no one in the camp, only empty tents.

Since the beginning of the current year, more than 23,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. It regularly reinforces border troops and keeps on building barbed wire fences to be later replaced by a solid wall equipped with sensors and other tools.

Warsaw places responsibility for the situation at the border on Belarus, which, as the Polish side claims, receives migrants and then sends them across the border to Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, seeking to provoke a migration crisis in Europe.