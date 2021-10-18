Lukashenko does not rule out protests ahead of constitutional referendum

MINSK, October 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not rule out a rerun of mass anti-government protests ahead of the constitutional referendum scheduled for the end of February.

"Let me remind you, the situation remains strained. The date of another attempt at a revolution is the period of holding the constitutional referendum," Lukashenko told the chiefs of the state security committee KGB while considering personnel issues within the system of state security, the BelTA news agency reports.

Amid the protests in Belarus that followed the August 9, 2020 presidential election Lukashenko said the Constitution needed reform and declared his readiness to redistribute part of the presidential powers in favor of other government bodies. The chairman of the Constitutional Court and chief of the Constitutional Commission, Pyotr Miklashevich, has said there are plans for amending 53 articles of the Constitution and introducing 14 new ones.

The Belarusian KGB in February said the situation in the country returned to stability, the peak of demonstrations was over and there only some sporadic attempts to resume demonstrations.