DPR blames Kiev for not caring about resolving situation in eastern Ukraine

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation makes no secret of its indifference to negotiations held by the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass and takes every chance to sabotage the peace process, Foreign Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said in a statement published on Telegram.

"Ukraine simply doesn't care about the future of the peace process and has been making no secret of its indifference lately, brazenly highlighting it," the statement reads.

Nikonorova pointed out that acting head of the Ukrainian delegation Alexei Reznikov left the Contract Group's meeting before it officially ended. The DPR top diplomat slammed the move as a clear sabotage.

According to Nikonorova, the Ukrainian delegation evaded discussions of rules for the meetings of the Contact Group and its working subgroups, rejecting all of the Donbass republics' reasonable initiatives without providing any explanation. Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the Contact Group Mikko Kinnunen, in turn, rejected the ideal to document agreements reached at the meeting.

The DPR delegation's spokesman Vladislav Moskovsky said that Ukraine had made its indifference to efforts to find a political solution quite clear. According to him, this kind of behavior proves that Kiev "is dreaming about resuming military activities in Donbass" instead of taking the diplomatic path.