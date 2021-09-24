UK starts to appreciate necessity of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Many British politicians have started realizing the necessity of Nord Stream 2 for Europe, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

"London has not taken any official position regarding Nord Stream 2. This is neither Warsaw, nor Germany. But there is no negative position on Nord Stream 2," he said, adding that "one of the state ministers has said that it is a good thing for Europe, gas is needed."

Many British and European politicians have started to appreciate the necessity of gas as of today, according to the diplomat. "Now the necessity of gas is better understood, literally, in the past few days. Amid the trend of turning to all green energy, this trend has much affected producing companies. The phenomenon is that producing companies have considered it shameful to invest in the production of energy - coal, gas, oil. An understanding is coming that this was a mistake. As a matter of fact, efforts are necessary to address gas pipelines, increasing supplies, particularly of gas - as gas is a transition element from the coal economy to the green one," he explained.

Kelin also rejected the information that many British politicians accuse Russia of causing gas prices to grow. "Those are politicians that are not seriously familiar with the matter. If you read serious commentaries, they acknowledge that Russia complies with its obligations on pipeline gas supplies to Europe, and analyze the reasons for the price increase," he said.