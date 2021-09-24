Hungary doesn’t seek to destabilize Ukraine - minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Hungary is not looking to destabilize Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS, commenting on the recent attempted assassination of Sergei Shefir, first aide to the Ukrainian president.

"I hope not, because Ukraine is our neighbour. You don’t want your neighbours to be destabilised," he said. "You want your neighbours to be stable, strong, developing. I have another reason to hope this as well - this is the find that there are 150,000 Hungarians living on the territory of Ukraine. The better Ukraine performs is the better for the Hungarians are living there and better for us, Hungarians, because we are neighbours."

Assassination attempt

On Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential aide Sergei Shefir's car came under fire outside Kiev. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry launched a search for attackers. The country's Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, in turn, said that a criminal case had been opened into "the attempted murder of two or more persons.".