Ukraine unable to join NATO due to conflict in Donbass — German envoy

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. The conflict in Donbass and the situation around Crimea, which Kiev considers Ukrainian, are obstructions for Kiev’s accession to NATO, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhausen said in an interview for Ukrainian television on Friday.

"The fact remains - there is a military conflict in Ukraine. It is always difficult for NATO to accept new countries with such ongoing conflicts," she said.

When asked whether the conflict in east Ukraine and the situation around Crimea are obstructions for Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance, the envoy said "yes."

She noted that Kiev had instruments for progress in cooperation with NATO.

"Those are the yearly national programs under the aegis of the Ukraine-NATO commission that are being implemented by Ukraine every year. Besides, Ukraine has already had the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status for two years, and you [Ukraine] have not at all engaged the existing opportunities," she said.

The envoy also recalled that reforms must be carried out first, including military, judicial and anti-corruption ones.