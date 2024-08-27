Ukrainian forces trying to break through into Russia’s Belgorod Region — authorities

BELGOROD, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to penetrate into Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation on the border remains difficult but under control," the regional head said on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, Russian servicemen are carrying out routine work. "Please remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Gladkov added.