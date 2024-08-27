POW says Ukrainian troops pillage homes in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops loot the homes of civilians in the Kursk Region, a prisoner of war, Nikolay Tyazhkorob, has said.

"We took shelter with civilians. The soldiers indulged in looting. As soon as they got inside, they didn't even bother to take off their gear. Everyone hurried to grab everything they could lay their hands on. Phones, lighters, cash, alcohol, food from the cellars. <...> Savages!" Tyazhkorob said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

He testified that commanding officers had not told them that they were being sent to the Kursk Region.

"The guys would have had an idea of where they were going, at least. Half of them bolted because they had money - the older ones, the drivers. They had documents. They got away, that's all. We, who have nothing with us, can't run away. What’s the point of running away? We will be caught anyway," Tyazhkorob added.

He noted that many Ukrainian soldiers did not want to go on fighting. When the Russian soldiers urged them to surrender, Tyazhkorob immediately agreed, because he was wounded.

"They gave us tea, some water to drink. They treated us with respect. No beating at all," he recalled. According to Tyazhkorob, he was initially afraid that he would be treated badly in captivity, as those higher up in the chain of command claimed would be the case. In reality, he is safe and sound.