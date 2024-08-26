DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have approached one of the key Ukrainian military hubs in the Krasnoarmeysk area, the security forces of the Donetsk People's Republic told TASS.

"We approached the town of Selidovo from the northeast. The town of Selidovo has been one of the key cities for the deployment of Ukrainian units since 2014," the source said.

Since 2022, the importance of the city for the Ukrainian army has increased. A number of groups in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas were supplied through it.

He added that the Ukrainian military is trying to transfer reserves to this section of the front. "They come in small groups, but their ranks are quickly depleting," the security services added.